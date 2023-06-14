WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro)was back in front of the cameras today – joined this time by Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) – to reintroduce a bill to protect women’s access to contraception.

Manning, who is in her second term representing North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, is refiling the “Right to Contraception Act,” which was passed by the House in 2022 but never gained traction in the Senate.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) (WGHP)

Markey, who appeared at a press conference with Manning and other supporters, is filing a matching bill in the Senate. She said this is basically the same as the bill the House had passed last summer.

“We did our job in the house,” Manning told WGHP on Tuesday, before the press conference. “We’re hoping he can do his job in the Senate this time so that we can protect a woman’s right to use and a medical provider’s right to provide the full range of FDA-approved birth control.”

Markey said at the press conference: “Can’t sit back and wait. …. We have to pass this act and codify protection. … There is no right without a remedy.”

He also praised the work by Manning, who has been motivated on this issue by comments from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that she sees as an open threat about whether women can obtain pills and devices that would protect them from unwanted pregnancy.

Writing in concurrence with the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade’s abortion rights last June, Thomas suggested that the Supreme Court needed to reconsider the right to contraception.

Thomas also had mentioned the court’s support for same-sex marriage, but Congress passed a bill late last year – negotiated largely by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) – that codified same-sex marriage.

Last July, Manning’s HR 8373 passed the House, 228-195-2. Among the eight Republicans to support her bill – none of the eight then representing North Carolina – were Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Anthony Gonzalez, John Katko and Brian Fitzpatrick.

But a lot has changed since then, including among GOP supporters. Cheney lost re-election, and Upton, Gonzalez, Katko and Kinzinger retired, and Republicans have gained a slim majority control in the House, with Mace representing South Carolina’s 1st District and Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s 1st District. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has replaced bill supporter Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as House speaker.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is joining Rep. Kathy Manning in filing a bill to protect access to birth control. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Is there a path to get this bill to the House floor, given those political obstacles?

“Well, I think we do [have a path[,” Manning said. “When I look across the other side of the aisle, I don’t know any members of the house on the Democratic or the Republican side who have 10, 12, 15 children, that would seem to indicate that people are using birth control.

“And as people begin to experience problems getting the kind of birth control they choose, they may realize that this is an issue they need to step up to.”

Manning notes that some states that have passed restrictive abortion rights bills in the wake of the Dobbs ruling also have taken steps to limit access to birth control. North Carolina’s Senate Bill 20, which narrows the availability of abortion access, does not address contraction.

A study by the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research firm that tracks action and trends on issues related to sexual and reproductive health rights, found that at least nine states have some restriction on access to contraception, including six with limits on pharmacists’ filling prescriptions.

“We have more states that are now restricting access to birth control,” Manning said. “And some states explicitly allow pharmacists to refuse to provide birth control to people. … There are bills that are making it more difficult for people to get birth control who are on Medicaid.

“And any, any restrictions that are put in place, anything that makes it harder for someone to get birth control can be a real irritant to somebody who’s trying to control their own reproductive rights. So I think as people see what’s happening, they may be more inclined to pay attention to this bill.”

Manning said when introducing her bill in 2022 that “96% of American women will use contraceptives at some point in their life. That includes women who are Democrats, women who are Republican, women who are independent and women who have no political affiliation and really don’t pay attention to politics.”

She said she has not heard specific opposition to the bill just yet, but last year she said opponents spread misinformation about the bill, which she called “ridiculous.”

“There were people who, who said that this was just a Trojan horse to get at abortion, which is ridiculous,” she said. “There were people who were saying that it would cause … chemical abortions. Not true.

“People were spreading misinformation. I don’t know why. If you read the bill — and some of the Republicans who voted for the bill actually asked for a copy of the bill on the house floor as the vote was going on — and those who read it, who bought to read it cover to cover, realized it’s a good bill that, that just makes access available for FDA-approved birth control. That is simply what it does.”

To that point, in May the Food & Drug Administration Advisory Committee unanimously supported the idea of making Opill, a birth-control pill, available without a prescription. A decision by the full FDA should be made later this summer.

“It’s not specifically mentioned in my bill, but I do think that that’s an important decision,” Manning said “It will improve access to birth control. The thing I find amazing about this whole situation is for people who really are opposed to abortion, you would think that they would be highly supportive of making birth control more readily available.

“Because one way that you can avoid the need for abortion is making sure people have access to birth control. Right?”

Manning and Markey were joined at their press conference by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), House Democratic Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.).

Representatives of the National Women’s Law Center, National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association, NARAL Pro Choice and Planned Parenthood Federation of America also participated.