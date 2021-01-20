Biden inauguration: Andy Fox in DC speaks with guests outside the barriers

App users: Click here to watch live inauguration coverage.

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Security remains strict and many guests were encouraged to celebrate the Inauguration virtually — but some still decided to attend.

The rigorous safety measures are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent security issues at the Capitol.

The fencing around the building, streets blocked off, and increased security personnel did not stop the nearly 200 people who decided to show up in Washington D.C. to be part of the history being made.

While the audience inside is mostly members of Congress and specially invited guests, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke with a woman who knew she wouldn’t be able to see anything from behind the barricade but she wanted to come anyway.

Barbara from Washington D.C. lives within walking distance. She says she’s excited about the four years ahead.

“I am hopeful. Obviously, I was hoping the inauguration would have been like the ‘standard inauguration’ where I could’ve been on the mall and participated. But, if this is as good as it going to get, this is where I’m going to stay.”

When it comes to the next four years, she says, “I’m hoping that we can be more civil in our discourse, and I’m hoping that Americans unite because it’s been very acrimonious the past few years. So, hopefully, we’ll turn a different page.”

Barbara says she was not surprised that Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony.

