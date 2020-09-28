‘Biden for President Virginia’ to host LGBTQ+ virtual early voting event

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Biden for President Virginia will be hosting a LGBTQ+ early voting virtual event with elected officials and leaders from the Commonwealth Monday.

The event begins Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. to promote the Biden-Harris campaign and early voting in Virginia. State Senator Adam Ebbin (Alexandria), Vice Mayor of Roanoke Joe Cobb, and Virginia LGBTQ+ leaders will be in attendance.

The event will highlight the importance of voting early in this election and encourage attendees to join weekly Biden-Harris organizing events.

Speakers will also stress the importance of passing legislation like the Equality Act and how a Biden-Harris Administration plans to advance LGBTQ+ equality.

To register, click here.

