‘Biden for President Virginia’ to host LGBTQ+ virtual early voting event

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Biden for President Virginia will be hosting a LGBTQ+ early voting virtual event with elected officials and leaders from the Commonwealth Monday.
The event begins Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. to promote the Biden-Harris campaign and early voting in Virginia. State Senator Adam Ebbin (Alexandria), Vice Mayor of Roanoke Joe Cobb, and Virginia LGBTQ+ leaders will be in attendance.
The event will highlight the importance of voting early in this election and encourage attendees to join weekly Biden-Harris organizing events.
Speakers will also stress the importance of passing legislation like the Equality Act and how a Biden-Harris Administration plans to advance LGBTQ+ equality.
To register, click here.
