Bernie Sanders holding rally Saturday night at Virginia Wesleyan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders will speak at a rally Saturday night at Virginia Wesleyan University, just days ahead of Virginia’s Super Tuesday primary.

He’s expected to speak inside Wesleyan’s Convocation Hall starting at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. More than 4,000 were expected to attend the free event.

It’ll come just hours after an outdoor rally in Boston that saw thousands turn out to hear the Vermont senator, despite frigid temperatures. The Sanders campaign said more than 13,000 attended.

The rally is also on the same night as the South Carolina primary.

Vice President Joe Biden is expected to pick up his first victory of the primary season there by a sizable margin, with Sanders likely to finish second, according to multiple polls.

Virginia and Massachusetts are two of the 14 states in Tuesday’s primary, with Texas and California also on the table.

Sanders is leading both Biden (18.5) and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg (19.5) in polling in Virginia, however it’s unclear how he will fare in Hampton Roads, which tends to lean more moderate.

Biden has gotten the endorsement of moderate Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who represents the district in which Virginia Wesleyan is located. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also endorsed Biden this week.

Virginia Wesleyan officials say this will be one of the highest-profile events ever in the history of the school, which has an enrollment of roughly half of the 4,000 expected crowd.

Brian-Patrick Kurisky, VWU’s director of civic engagement and service learning, sees the Sanders rally as a learning tool.

“Even if you don’t agree with Bernie Sanders’ politics, being able to engage and talk with other individuals and talk with the campaign, seeing how a campaign works is very vital.”

The Sanders campaign says it chose Virginia Wesleyan for its rally because of the size of Convocation Hall and the location of the campus on the border of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

WAVY will be streaming the event live starting at 8 p.m. Look for coverage on Twitter from WAVY’s Tamara Scott.