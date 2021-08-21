As Biden monitors Afghanistan, no weekend stay in Delaware

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, the Lambert’s Point Recreation Center was filled with the Olympic Silver medalist Keyshawn Davis’ family and friends.

It was a parade-like atmosphere all to celebrate Norfolk's very own 2021 Olympian surrounded by masked friends and supporters.

"Shoutout to my city. Shoutout to Norfolk Virginia. Yall have been showing me love the entire Olympics," Davis thanked his family starting with his grandparents, the three brothers he calls D-B3, and his number one supporter, his mom.

"I just see how strong she is. I see how independent she is, strong-willed, and I just always thank my mother, I think she's the strongest person in the world."

The 22-year- old says his journey to the Tokyo Olympics was not easy at all with the pandemic and at one point he was kicked off the USA boxing team.

Norfolk's Mayor Kenny Alexander calls him a shining example for the city.

Davis says he and his brothers are just getting started with plans to go pro and bring home another medal in the 2024 Olympics.

"My big brother is going to take it to the next level. Keyon is going to follow in my footsteps and set the bar higher than I did. I appreciate yall. Keep showing support."

Davis plans to give back to the community by speaking to kids and visiting detention centers. On Saturday, he partnered with his sister's nonprofit to give away backpacks filled with school supplies.