FILE – President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at GOP investigators that have been digging into his business dealings, insisting he will only testify before a Congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Hunter Biden lashes out at GOP investigators and says he’ll only testify in public
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at GOP investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol he will only testify before a Congressional committee in public.