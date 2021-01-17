Amtrak halting Virginia routes ahead of Biden’s inauguration

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters on the platform outside the Amtrak’s Greensburg Train Station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Greensburg, Pa. Biden is on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania today. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Amtrak is issuing a travel advisory in Washington D.C. ahead of the Presidential Inauguration.

Amtrak will continue to operate service as scheduled, except for some services in Virginia.



There will be no Northeast Regional service south of Washington D.C., including all Virginia stations on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 20. The Carolinian will only operate between Raleigh and Charlotte.

Amtrak says they are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers in Washington and across the nation after the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Detours, as well as pedestrian and traffic patterns, have been put in place around Washington Union Station, which will require more time for people to get to the station.

For vehicle traffic patterns around Washington Union Station, click here.

For more information regarding Metro service plans and station closures during the inauguration, click here.

“After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers in Washington DC and across our network as we prepare for the Inauguration,” Amtrak officials said.

In addition to limiting ticket sales and requiring masks to be worn at all times, officials are increasing police enforcement to ensure strong compliance, remove noncomplying customers and ban those that don’t follow our policies.



This includes deploying additional Amtrak Police officers onboard our trains and in our stations to support our frontline staff, and utilizing additional support from TSA and partner law enforcement agencies.