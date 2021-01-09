A look into the Trump Campaign lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth, County Boards of Election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Pennsylvania remains the focus of nationwide attention just days before a scheduled hearing at federal court in Williamsport.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to try and block certification of the 2020 election based on widespread vote fraud allegations which have yet to be supported with clear evidence.

Eyewitness News has confirmed the attorneys for the president’s campaign filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

“We can confirm that the firm has filed a motion to withdraw from the Pennsylvania Federal District Court case of Trump for President, Inc. vs. Boockvar. We’ve committed to the court to fulfill our obligations as required to ensure transition to substitute counsel, and so as not to cause material adverse effect on the client’s interest. We will have no further comment.”



The federal lawsuit is just over 80 pages long. The lawsuit mentions the investigation into the nine military ballots that were thrown away in Luzerne county.

State and local officials say there is simply no evidence of widespread voter fraud, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots.

The Trump Campaign details its concerns about voter fraud in the lawsuit.

The suit names Kathy Boockvar, the Secretary of the Commonwealth, along with seven counties across the state. As defendants, attorney for the Trump campaign, allege among other things that poll watchers were not allowed access at some polling places, to properly observe the election.

The lawsuit also alleges that the mail in ballot process was flawed.

On page 26 of the lawsuit, Luzerne County’s handling of nine military ballots, which were thrown into a dumpster, was cited as an example of mail-in ballot fraud, but federal investigators say the incident was a training issue and not the result of criminal wrongdoing. Those votes were counted as well.

While the federal investigation is ongoing, Tim McGinley, chairman of the Luzerne County Council, says the claims about fraud in Luzerne County are just are not true.

“The FBI and Department of Justice have both been involved… The investigation still continues. They came out with statement that they felt there was no ill doing on the part of anyone,” said Tim McGinley, Chairman of Luzerne County Council.

Luzerne county received and counted more than 50,000 mail in ballots.

Joyce Dombroski Gebhardt and Peter Ouellette are members of the Luzerne County Election Board. They have been overseeing the vote count.

“Overall I believe that the process went well,” said Dombroski Gebhardt.

“When you see the difference in how those ballots are mailed back to us it’s kind of easy to see how someone could mistake them for something that they are not,” said Ouellette.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State issued this statement to Eyewitness News regarding the lawsuit:

Pennsylvania had a free, fair, and secure election. Millions of Pennsylvanians followed the rules allowed by the SCOTUS and each voter, regardless of political party, must have their voice heard. Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters. We will protect this election and the democratic process. Pennsylvania will count every vote, and we will protect the count of every vote.

The Department of State does not discuss active litigation.

A hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday in federal court in Williamsport.