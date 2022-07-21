PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What did President Donald Trump do, when did he do it and who helped him in the culmination of activities that led to the deadly insurrection on January 6, 2021?

“We are doing everything we can through our hearings to lay out the information that we know and the Department of Justice is listening,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria of Virginians 2nd District.



Luria and Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, will co-moderate what is scheduled to be the final hearing, at 8 p.m. Thursday. WAVY-TV will provide live coverage of the historic event.

REP. ELAINE LURIA, D-VA. (Photo: NBC/Meet the Press)

The scheduled final hearing of the bi-partisan January 6th Committee will focus on 187 minutes. That’s how long it took President Trump to call off the angry mob after his speech at the so-called “Save America” rally that took place near the capitol that day.

“He sat in a room over by the Oval Office for over three hours and had the opportunity, at any point in time to walk in front of the nation and make a clear call to end the violence and he did not do that,” said Luria in a Zoom interview with 10 On Your Side.

Surveillance video shows Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chambers at 2:26 p.m. The committee will review the president’s 2:24 p.m. tweet.

“President Trump at 2:24 put out this tweet…that put gasoline on the fire. You can directly see the rioters at the capitol reacting to this tweet… things like ‘Hang Mike Pence’,” said Luria.



Luria, a Democrat in a Republican-leaning district, told 10 on Your Side the dangers associated with the riot that contributed to seven deaths persist.



“Everything that went into the plan of the plot still persists today.”

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump supporters attend a rally near the White House in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday night’s hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Many unknowns remain. The committee wants to hear from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon who is under charges of contempt of Congress. The panel is also looking into a claim from Secret Service that most text messages from January 5 and 6 have been deleted. Luria also said she doesn’t know who constructed the gallows and transported them to the capitol building.

The closing arguments will be led by two veterans who took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

“I think we bring the perspective of people who have served in the uniform knowing what action looks like in a time of crisis,” said Luria who served as a Commander in the U.S. Navy. Congressman Adam Kinzinger is a former Air Force pilot and he currently serves in the Wisconsin National Guard.

On the morning of the scheduled final hearing, The New York Times published an opinion piece penned by seven former four-star admirals and generals. In the piece, the retired high-ranking officers accused the former president of dereliction of duty in how he failed to call off the mob during those 187 minutes in question.

Luria says the January 6th Committee continues to receive new information, and if needed, additional hearings would be scheduled.