117th Congress sworn in during pandemic, economic crisis; Virginia and NC elected officials comment after ceremony

The U.S. Capitol as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/WAVY) — Lawmakers are taking their official oath of office on Capitol Hill Sunday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 117th Congress was gaveled in a noon, despite two of the 435 seats of the House unfilled.

The first is in New York District 22 where the race, at last check, had not been called and less than three dozen votes separate the two candidates.

The second is a vacancy left by 41-year-old Congressman Elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana, who passed away last week from COVID-19.

Several lawmakers, including Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), wore a Louisiana pin in his remembrance. “We are wearing this in his honor, his family’s honor,” said Moore.

The new Congress faces a difficult 2021, taking an oath of office in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said the first priority for the new Congress is helping Americans navigate the pandemic.

“We need a strategy that I believe the Biden administration will lead on and all of us need to pitch in on,” said Doggett.

But dozens of House Republicans are still battling against a Biden administration and promise to object to electoral ballots from swing states when Congress meets to certify the vote on Wednesday.

“This is about fighting for the Americans voice to be heard when we vote,” added Moore.

Other Republicans are not so sure.

“I respect those who do object and those who don’t,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR). “Everybody has to look at it from their own personal perspective.”

The most important item of business Sunday was choosing the speaker, where the slim Democratic majority re-elected incumbent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Across Virginia and North Carolina, elected officials commented after being officially sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 117th Congress.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) was sworn in for his third term in a socially distant ceremony by Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday. Warner, a former Virginia Governor, was first elected to the United States Senate in 2008; he was re-elected in 2014 and 2020. He is ranked 32nd in seniority in the 100-member legislative body.

“I am honored that Virginians decided to send me back to work for them in the Senate. In the 117th Congress, I will keep working to expand economic opportunity, lower healthcare costs, and combat the ongoing health and economic crisis plaguing our country,” said Sen. Warner.

“As a business leader, governor, and during my two terms in the U.S. Senate, I have always been willing to work across the aisle to improve the lives of Virginians and Americans. We have more work to do, and I am prepared to get to it,” he continued.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria posted to social media saying, “Today, I had the honor of being sworn in for my second term, as we began the 117th Congress! From improving our public health response to the pandemic to ensuring small businesses have the help they need, I look forward to working with my colleagues to provide impactful solutions.”

Congressman Bobby Scott said after being sworn in that he is “Honored to serve another term representing Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District and as chair of the Committee on Education & Labor.”

He continued by saying that he is ready to get to work for the people to beat the coronavirus. “New year. New Congress. New office. Same dedication to students, workers and families.”

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) said the following in a statement released:

“It is such an honor to represent the good people of eastern North Carolina in our nation’s capital. Being a voice for the Third District is an immense responsibility and I pledge to support the conservative agenda on which I campaigned, just as I did in my first term.

“Obviously, the first order of business is to work diligently in helping our state and our nation survive the pandemic. But we cannot forget the other issues that face our district and our nation.

“We have an economy to rebuild, election security to review, and foreign affairs that need scrutiny. I look forward to meeting with more hard-working eastern North Carolinians as I continue to travel the district and meet with constituents to learn more about the people and interests I will be fighting for in Washington, D.C.”

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) was also sworn-in for his second term representing North Carolina in the United States Senate.