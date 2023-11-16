RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced his office has obtained six indictments along with 11 guilty pleas in connection to unemployment compensation fraud.

In March of 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Miyares for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

11 guilty pleas for obtaining money by false pretenses were secured by the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit between Aug. 2023 and Nov. 2023.

The following Virginia residents were each charged with one felony count of obtaining money by false pretense:

Jeremy G. Gibson of Gloucester County, Ryan J. Parnell of Gloucester County, Detresha Tansimore of Henrico County, Denzel Wilson of Henrico County and Edgar Teel of Henrico County.

Sorey Kaba of Henrico County has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense.

The defendants have been ordered to pay $91,756 in restitution to the Commonwealth to compensate for the fraudulent filings.

“Our unemployment system exists to support Virginians when they’re down. This system was scammed and taken advantage of repeatedly during the pandemic, hurting our Commonwealth and our fellow Virginians,” Attorney General Miyares said.

Along with the Office of the Attorney General, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General all collaborated in these cases.