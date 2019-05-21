Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Sen. Kaine holding roundtable in Hampton on maternal health
Top Stories
Case against 19-year-old charged in Norfolk bank robbery moves forward
Va. Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution charges
Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says
Portsmouth gang member pleads guilty in racketeering conspiracy involving murder
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Clear the Shelters
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Pet Pal of the Week: Rocky
Top Stories
Audience: Rolling With the Bulls 2019
Proper Septic System Maintenance
Show and Tell: Camp Pipsico!
Community Health & Wellness: Bryant & Stratton College hosting resource fairs
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
WAVY TV Schedule
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Politics
EPA reverses ban on pesticide seen as threat to bees
US extradites former Colombian agriculture minister
Mnuchin urges Congress to quickly pass new debt limit
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing could be delayed
Trump says nationwide immigration raids set to begin Sunday
Washington D.C. Bureau
Trump hosts conservative online voices at ‘Social Media Summit’
White House claims Trump ‘gold standard’ on environment; critics say that’s ‘a lot of hogwash’
Senate focuses on prescription drug prices, health care for rural communities
After Trump’s ‘Salute to America,’ total cost of event remains unclear
Trump holds ‘Salute to America’ in DC despite rain, protests
More Washington-DC
More Politics Headlines
Trump defends Pelosi in her fight with freshmen Democrats
Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny
The Latest: Trump says Dems exaggerated border conditions
Klobuchar’s plan would help Alzheimer’s patients, caregivers
Trump unloads on Paul Ryan after ‘American Carnage’ excerpts
Pentagon in its longest-ever stretch of leadership limbo
Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’
Dems, GOP trade blame over migrant conditions at border
House Democrats move to pass a trimmed defense bill
Trump claims no retreat on citizenship question on census
Election Day Links
What’s On Your Ballot (VA)
Virginia Voter Guide
North Carolina Voter Tools
More Election Day Links
Local Politics
Guy Tower announces candidacy for Virginia Beach City Council seat
Virginia Beach council members support independent shooting investigation
More Local Politics Headlines
Virginia Politics
Bill to make VB Tragedy Fund donations tax deductible among those in limbo after special session
Warner wants to meet in-person with DOJ about Ashanti Alert system
Fairfax’s lawyer sends another letter to prosecutor seeking criminal investigation
First day of Virginia’s special session cost nearly $45K
Norment to ask for gun control to be stricken after majority whip resigns
More Virginia Politics Headlines
North Carolina Politics
North Carolina proposes smokable hemp ban as demand grows
Gov. Cooper vetoes NC budget proposal, calling it ‘astonishing failure’
More North Carolina Politics Headlines
National
Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny
Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back
Feds bring new sex crimes charges against singer R. Kelly
Report: Chapman appears to be front-runner for chief of police in Maryland county
Wedding band mystery: Ring found on Florida coast dates back to Christmas Day 1955
More National Headlines
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Auto Racing Challenge
WAVY Twitter Widget
Tweets by WAVY_News
WAVY Facebook
WAVY TV 10