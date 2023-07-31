RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia is less than 100 days away from an Election Day that will decide all 140 seats in the General Assembly, but a different election more than two years away is the race making headlines — the race for governor.

Politico is reporting Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-7th District) is planning to run for governor. Spanberger is expected to face competition for the Democratic nomination with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, who is rumored to be considering a run.

“I’d say she is right at the top in terms of the most competitive candidates who have at least indicated they are interested in running,” VCU Political Science Professor Alex Keena said when speaking about Spanberger.

Republican incumbent Governor Glenn Younkin is limited to one term, but Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares could be Republicans candidates to replace him.

Keena says it will come down to how Republicans choose their nominee. In 2021, no primary was held and party leaders held to a convention to choose the nominee. But Keena says this time around, things could go differently.

“If they open it up to primary elections, we might get a completely different set of candidates who would do better in the circumstance,” Keena said.

Meanwhile, Politico says Spanberger won’t seek reelection in Congress next year, opening up a competitive seat that could affect the balance of power in the U.S. House. Spanberger won reelection in the 7th Congressional District by less than 13,000 votes (4.7%) in 2022.

“So much of it depends on the presidential election in 2024, whether a president can bring Democratic or Republican voters to the polls,” Keena said.

A spokesperson for Spanberger reiterated to 8News that “like every Virginia Democrat should be, Abigail is squarely focused on the 2023 General Assembly races.”