Police: Woman shot on Maple Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting incident in the 200 block of Maple Avenue that left one woman injured.

Police said the call came in a 10:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police said they made contact with an adult female suffering from what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police say the only suspect description they have at this time is two unknown males.

According to The Newport News Police Public Information Officer, more information will be released.

