Police: Woman shot in Newport News Sunday morning, injuries not life-threatening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was sent to a local hospital overnight after she was shot.

According to Kelly King with Newport News Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of 23rd Street shortly after midnight.

They quickly located a woman who had been shot and she was soon transported to a hospital.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that her injuries are not life-threatening.

They add that there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.