Police: Woman robbed 7-Eleven in Suffolk, left in light blue vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is wanted after police say she robbed a 7-Eleven in Suffolk overnight.

Police say it happened around 2:15 a.m. at the store in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

The woman took an unknown amount of cash and products while implying she had a weapon, police said in a release. She left in a light blue vehicle heading south. Police say at least one other person was in that vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and police released a small surveillance image of the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.