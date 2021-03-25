Police: Two women pulled over in stolen car on I-64 tried to run from troopers; two 10-year-olds were in back seat

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two women were arrested on Wednesday after police say they tried to run from a stolen car pulled over near the High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64.

Virginia State Police say the traffic stop happened around 5 p.m. when a trooper spotted a 2013 Ford Fusion driving recklessly. The trooper discovered that the car had fictitious plates and that it was stolen out of Pennsylvania.

During the traffic stop, officers found the two women in the front of the car and three juveniles, including two 10-year-old girls, in the back. Police say the women were uncooperative, provided false information and refused to get out of the car.

The women then tried to flee the scene by going out of the passenger side door and running down a ditch, but were captured by officers. The driver attempted to jump over a metal barrier, but fell short and hurt herself. She was taken to the hospital and released.

Police also said one of the juveniles, a 17-year-old boy, “attempted to lay hands” on the arresting trooper. He was charged with obstruction and released to a family member. The two girls were released to family members at the scene.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Zaakirah Rasheeda Sherwood Brown, who was wanted out of Norfolk. The passenger was 22 year old Treasu’r Artina Lee.

Brown was charged by the trooper with assault on a law enforcement officer, false identification to a law enforcement officer, forgery, obstruction, assault on a law enforcement officer (trooper who assisted) possession of stolen goods, fictitious display of registration, operating a vehicle without a license and reckless driving. She was also served warrants for conspiracy, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, abduction by force, use of a firearm in commission of a felony 2nd offense, assault on a law enforcement officer, & conspiracy to assault on a law enforcement officer.

Lee was charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer, obstruction, concealed firearm without a permit, and forgery.

Police say both are being held without bond.