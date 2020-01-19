Police: Two men shot at Newport News Waffle House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Early Sunday morning, Newport News Police responded to a restaurant where they found two men who’d been shot.

Police tell WAVY News someone started shooting at the Waffle House on McLawhorne Dr. around 3:19 a.m.

It’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the restaurant.

First-responders say they arrived to the area and found a crowd of people surrounding the two men.

According to officials, they were both taken to a local hospital for injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation revealed that an altercation sparked between a member of two different parties just prior to the shooting, police say.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.