Police trying to ID two women after credit cards stolen from country club, $8K charged at Target and Best Buy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are trying to identify these two women after credit card fraud in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two women are considered persons of interest after stolen credit cards were used to purchase more than $8,000 worth of merchandise in Newport News.

Newport News police say the credit cards were stolen around May 2 from two separate vehicles at the James River Country Club.

The stolen cards were then used to make more than $8,000 worth of purchases from Best Buy and Target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10