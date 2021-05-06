Police trying to ID two women after credit cards stolen from country club, $8K charged at Target and Best Buy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two women are considered persons of interest after stolen credit cards were used to purchase more than $8,000 worth of merchandise in Newport News.
Newport News police say the credit cards were stolen around May 2 from two separate vehicles at the James River Country Club.
The stolen cards were then used to make more than $8,000 worth of purchases from Best Buy and Target.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.