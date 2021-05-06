Police trying to ID two women after credit cards stolen from country club, $8K charged at Target and Best Buy

Police are trying to identify these two women after credit card fraud in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two women are considered persons of interest after stolen credit cards were used to purchase more than $8,000 worth of merchandise in Newport News.

Newport News police say the credit cards were stolen around May 2 from two separate vehicles at the James River Country Club.

The stolen cards were then used to make more than $8,000 worth of purchases from Best Buy and Target.