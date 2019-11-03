Police: Three people hurt after overnight shooting on North Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, V.a. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people hurt. Police say one of them has life threatening injuries.

According to a press release, the call came in at 1:53 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road. That area is close to the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and London Bridge Road.

Paramedics took all three victims to local hospitals.

Police have not released any suspect information.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as they become available.