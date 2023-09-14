SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect accused of being involved with a stolen credit card and credit card fraud, police said.

The credit card was stolen on July 16 from the 5800 block of Harbour View Blvd., and was used later that day in an ABC store in Portsmouth, police said.

The suspect is a black male with a beard and earrings. He was wearing an orthopedic boot on his right foot at the time of the incident, and has a discolored scar on his left elbow, police said.

Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation.