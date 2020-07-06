Police seek three suspects connected to shooting that left man injured in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in an afternoon shooting in Hampton on Sunday.

Police say they were notified around 12:34 p.m. for a shooting that had occurred in the area of Coliseum Drive.

Officers arrived in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive and located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

They learned on scene that the man solicited a ride from three unknown individuals after an altercation. After arriving at his destination, the three individuals assisted the victim in unloading his possessions. One of the suspects had a handgun and shot the victim.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.