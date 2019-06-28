Police seek suspects in robbery at Portsmouth store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are seeking two suspects who robbed the Port Norfolk Market earlier this week.

Portmsouth police said in a news release officers were called to the store on Mount Vernon Avenue for a reported armed robbery around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two suspects entered the store — one of them was armed with a handgun — and demanded money. The suspects then ran from the store with cash.

No one inside the store was injured, police said.

Police on Friday released photos of the two suspects.

Anyone who recognizes these two people or has information on the robbery can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.