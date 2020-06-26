Police searching for 3 persons of interest in fatal Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police detectives are working to find three people who may have information on a fatal structure fire that happened earlier this week.

The apartment fire on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth on Wednesday night left a person dead and three others, including two children, with injuries. Officials have since deemed the fire as suspicious after a preliminary investigation.

“As a result of their investigation, detectives and fire marshals have identified three persons of interest, who they believe may have vital information about this case,” said police in a statement released on Friday.

Skyler L. Peacock is a white male who stands approximately 6’ tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

James J. Yoder, Jr. is a white male who stands approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda M. Nutt is a white female who stands approximately 5’8” tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Skyler L. Peacock, James J. Yoder, Jr., or Amanda M. Nutt is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at portsmouthcrimeline.com.