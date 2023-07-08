NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are searching for a man who was last seen on July 4.

According to police, 33-year-old Deonte Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. on July 4 in the 900 block of Quail Street.

Taylor is about 5’ 7’’, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hat, blue and white t-shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white and black sneaker shoes.

Police say Taylor does require medication and they are concerned for his well-being.

If you see him, or know his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP . You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.