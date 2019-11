YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are working a crash in York County involving a pedestrian, dispatchers say.

York County dispatchers said they received a call at 5:42 p.m. Friday about a pedestrian-involved crash in the 700 block of Merrimac Trail.

State Police are handling the incident.

State Police dispatchers said a call came in with injuries at 5:43 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.