SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person wearing a clown mask allegedly robbed a Suffolk Happy Shopper at gunpoint Friday evening, police said.

Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery at the store in the 400 block of Carolina Road that took place at 9:49 p.m., with the suspect entering the store wearing a clown mask, producing a gun and demanding money, police said.

The person took an unknown amount of money and left on foot, police said. There were no injuries reported.

Suffolk Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, contact the Suffolk Police via its website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link or go to the Suffolk Police Facebook page.