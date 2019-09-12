Police: Person of interest wanted in connection with a theft from a vehicle

The subject shown is a person of interest in a theft from vehicle in the 100 block of Villa Road on August 25.

NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) – The Police Department of Newport News needs your help in identifying a person of interest.

According to police, the individual took personal property from a vehicle in the 100 block of Villa Road on August 25 and fled the scene.

If you can identify the subject, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or go online at P3tips.com. 

Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest. 

