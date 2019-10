HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating a deadly hit and run at the intersection of Whealton Road and Todds Lane.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was transported to a local hospital.

Todds Lane will be closed in both directions at Whealton Road.

Todds Lane will be closed in both directions at Whealton Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 25, 2019

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY.com for updates.