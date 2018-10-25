Police: Norfolk man had child porn on shared work computer

UPDATE Nov. 15, 2019: Timothy Baxter was sentenced to 22 months of active time to serve in prison, according to Amanda Howie, spokeswoman for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing multiple felony counts after police say they found child pornography on a work computer used by others.

Timothy Baxter, 38, of the 3100 block of Old Mill Road, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Officers were first tipped on Sept. 13 about the pornography on the computer at the Pinewood Garden Apartments on E Little Creek Road.

He was released on bond, according to police.