Police: Norfolk man had child porn on shared work computer

News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Timothy Baxter

UPDATE Nov. 15, 2019: Timothy Baxter was sentenced to 22 months of active time to serve in prison, according to Amanda Howie, spokeswoman for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing multiple felony counts after police say they found child pornography on a work computer used by others. 

Timothy Baxter, 38, of the 3100 block of Old Mill Road, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Officers were first tipped on Sept. 13 about the pornography on the computer at the Pinewood Garden Apartments on E Little Creek Road. 

He was released on bond, according to police. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories