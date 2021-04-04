Police: Newport News man dies after crashing car on I-64 Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man died Sunday morning after Virginia State Police say he lost control of the car he was driving on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

According to a police spokeswoman, Newport News resident Oscar Baez was driving a Honda Civic just past Magruder Boulevard on I-64 at a high rate of speed around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

That’s when police say Baez lost control of the car, drove off the road, and hit a tree. Baez was removed from the vehicle by first-responders and taken to Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton.

From there, they say he was flown by helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.





Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Law enforcement adds that Baez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time. They don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

