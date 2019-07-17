Police: Newport News man assaulted woman, pulled gun on her

1  of  2
Isaiah James Washington III

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of assaulting a woman, holding her against her will, and pointing a gun at her during a recent altercation.

Officers say they spoke with a woman at an area hospital just after midnight on Wednesday, who told them she got into a verbal fight sometime on Tuesday with a man she’s knows. She said the man assaulted her, held her arm so she couldn’t leave and even pointed a gun at her when she tried to get away. She was able to leave, and police say she had a minor injury to her face.

Police were able to track down 21-year-old Isaiah James Washington III and arrested him in connection to the incident. Washington, of the 300 block of Circuit Lane, was charged with one count each of abduction, brandishing a firearm and assault, and taken to the Newport News City Jail.

