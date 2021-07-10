POLICE: Man transported to hospital after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a shooting.

It happened at 2:19 Saturday morning in the 800 block of Saint Paul’s Boulevard.

Police tell us a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time police are working to learn more about a suspect.

