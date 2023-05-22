HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mercury Boulevard.

The call came in around 4:54 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, Hampton Police said. The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was leaving the Tobacco and Vape shop when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

Investigators believe the incident is drug-related. No information is available on the suspect at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.