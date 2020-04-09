Police: Man shot in drive-by Wednesday night on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday night on Kecoughtan Road.
It happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan, police say, and the victim, a 22-year-old man was taken to the local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the victim was walking in the area when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.
At this time no suspect information or motive is available, but police asked anyone with information to give the Hampton Police Division a call at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.