PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Portsmouth Sunday morning.
According to police, three men walked into an area hospital around 4:02 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
10 On Your Side is working to learn where the initial shooting took place.
