Police investigating homicide on Dunkirk Ave. in Lafayette area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a large police presence in the Lafayette area of the city Tuesday night as officers investigate a homicide.

Police say a man was found dead at the scene in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Ave. They got a call at 9:45 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to p3tips.com.

Police are also investigating the shooting of a man not far away in the Norview area, but there’s no indication the incidents are connected at this time.

