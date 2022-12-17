PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Portsmouth Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of High Street just after midnight for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located two men with gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to the local hospital. One man has non-life-threatening inquires and the other has life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.