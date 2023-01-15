NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Two men arrived in a local hospital after being shot in Norfolk early Sunday morning.
According to police, the call came in at 4:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Two men arrived at the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Colonial Ave and W. 27th Street, police say.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.