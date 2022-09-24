SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Suffolk.
Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls at 12:42 a.m. in reference to shots fired in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times and two gunshot wound victims.
Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
