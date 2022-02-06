Police: Man who robbed Royal Farms in Portsmouth at gunpoint also targeted Dollar General, Family Dollar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a Royal Farms was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

According to police, a suspect walked into the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside, he showed the clerks his gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

Royal Farms robbery suspect (photo: Portsmouth police)

Police add that the suspect robbed the Family Dollar located near the 3400 block of George Washington Highway and attempted to rob the Dollar General located near the 1700 block of Effingham Street.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.