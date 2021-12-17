Four people shot overnight at Pure Diamonds gentlemen’s club on Portsmouth Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting at the Pure Diamonds gentlemen’s club in Portsmouth.

Dispatch said they were notified around 1:45 a.m. for the shooting in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, at Airline Boulevard. They learned that three adult males and one adult female were shot.

All of the victims have non life-threatening injuries. Three of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

