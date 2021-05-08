Police investigating deadly Lankford Highway crash on Saturday

ACCOMACK Co., Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating after they say a man died in a vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to police, 43-year-old Temperanceville resident Matthew Mitchell was driving a 2006 BMW around 12:36 a.m. on Lankford Highway north of Parks Road. That’s when they say his vehicle drifted from the road and hit a ditch.

Investigators say Mitchell’s car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

They’re still working to learn what caused the crash, but say it’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

