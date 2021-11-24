Police investigating after 1-year-old suffers ‘massive trauma’ in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating what caused a 1-year-old girl to suffer “massive trauma” at her Hampton home in October, according to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.

Hampton police and medics responded after a 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a home in the 300 block of West Chamberlin Avenue, near Scotland Road, on Oct. 29. Medics took the baby to Hampton Sentara Careplex Hospital where a doctor examined her and determined she had a subdural bleed, swelling to the left side of her brain, and a blown pupil.

The baby was taken to the Children’s Hospital for the King’s Daughters for surgery. A CHKD nurse told detectives that the 1-year-old suffered from “massive trauma,” court records state.

The Hampton Police Department confirmed the baby is still alive, but could not tell 10 On Your Side what her condition is as of Wednesday.

Detectives interviewed the child’s “custodian,” who said her husband was watching the baby at their West Chamberlin Avenue home when she was visiting neighbors on Oct. 29. One of her children ran to the neighbor’s house and told her to come home immediately. When she returned to her house she found her husband holding the baby. The child “did not look right,” so the woman called 911, according to court records.

During the initial investigation, a Hampton officer was standing by the woman’s husband and observed him tell his wife he planned to lie to police. Police realized the man had an unrelated outstanding warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody, where they interviewed him. He told detectives that he found the baby unresponsive and tried to “shake” her awake, court records state.

No one has been arrested in connection to the baby’s injuries, but HPD confirms that they are actively investigating the situation.