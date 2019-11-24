Police investigate suspicious package near Newport News shopping center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department investigated a suspicious package reported near the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

As of 9:30 p.m., police say the device found has been inspected. The area is now determined to be safe.

Newport News Police Public Information Officer Sarah Ketchum said police assisted with Bomb Control.

Roads near the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue were shut down to traffic.

Citizens are asked to avoid the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center while officials investigate a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/Odb57Z5JCf — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) November 24, 2019

Ketchum said additional details will be given by the Newport News Fire Department.

Police have cleared the scene.

