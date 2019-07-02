Police investigate stabbing near Newport News Speedy Mart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The victim of a stabbing is expected to survive after being injured Monday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to the area of 1900 Jefferson Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

Newport News dispatch says this was near the Speedy Mart on Jefferson Avenue.

When first-responders arrived, dispatch says they located the victim and determined his injuries were not life-threatening.

