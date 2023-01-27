NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of an attempted robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.

Police said the call came in at 1:35 p.m., and that no injuries have been reported.

Police said they are investigating the incident, and that petitions will be obtained for the juvenile suspect.

The victim reported that a gun was observed during the incident, but no gun has been located at this time, police said.

A Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman said that the school “was briefly on lockdown because of an alleged weapon.”

She said the school immediately put into place safety and security protocols, which included calling Norfolk Police.

“No weapon was found (and) the lockdown was lifted,” she said, “and students have begun returning home.”

