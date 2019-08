PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man walked into Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Portsmouth police say the man, who was shot in the lower body, walked into Maryview at 8:34 p.m.

According to a statement by police, he is expected to survive his injuries.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1(888)LOCK-U-UP.

