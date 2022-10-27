WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking the community to help them identify two armed robbery suspects.

According to a press release, the armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Dunning Street.

Police say officers responded to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center around 10:45 p.m. for a report that a man came into the hospital saying that he was assaulted and robbed.

The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects with pistols approached the victim while he was in his vehicle. One of the suspects then struck the victim in the face with the pistol and stole $800 from his pocket.

One of the suspects’ fired his pistol during the robbery and both suspects fled the scene on foot, police say.

Police described the suspects as black men who were wearing dark clothing, including ski masks that covered their faces.

One of the suspects is described as being between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall with a skinny average build. The second suspect is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall with an average build.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.