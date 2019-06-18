Norfolk homicide suspect charged after crash on Route 168 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide suspect on the run from U.S. Marshals and Norfolk police crossed over into oncoming traffic on Route 168, hitting another vehicle head-on before being taken into custody.

Jamal A. Knowles. (Image: Norfolk Police Department)

Norfolk police said in a news release 34-year-old Jamal A. Knowles was arrested following the crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Norfolk fugitive investigators, U.S. Marshals and Chesapeake Police spotted Knowles heading northbound on Route 168 near the Hanbury Road exit around 2:30 p.m.

Officers first tried to pull him over, but he drove away at high speeds. Knowles eventually lost control and went into the southbound lane around Mt. Pleasant Road, police said.

Knowles only had non life-threatening injuries and tried to run away, but was taken into custody. A woman who was in the other vehicle is expected to be OK.

Police said Knowles is charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection to the death 30-year-old Demont A. Brooks, who was found dead inside of a Norfolk home after firefighters responded to a fire.

Homicide detectives determined Brooks did not die as a result of the fire, but ruled his death as a homicide. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Brooks’ cause of death, police said.

Police said Knowles is still in the hospital, but will be transferred to the Norfolk City Jail once he’s released.